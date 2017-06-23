The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 23, 2017 | Last Update : 06:54 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian captain Virat Kohli (Photo: AP) Live | West Indies vs India: India openers give steady start
 
India, Politics

Don't make a historic blunder, support 'Bihar ki Beti' Meira Kumar: Lalu to Nitish

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2017, 6:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 6:41 pm IST

Lalu Prasad however said that the difference in views will not have any impact on the Grand Alliance government in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Friday again appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not to make a "historic blunder" by extending support to the NDA nominee for the presidential poll. 

Describing the combined opposition nominee Meira Kumar as "Bihar ki Beti" (daughter of Bihar), Prasad appealed to Kumar to "mend the historic blunder" of supporting NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

"We are still treading on the path you had suggested to make the country 'Sangh-mukt'...Don't know what made Kumar move away and extend support to a RSS man," Prasad told reporters on his arrival at the Jayprakash Narayan Airport at Patna from New Delhi. 

The RJD president, however, made it clear that the divergent paths taken by his party and the JD(U) would have no impact on the Grand Alliance government in Bihar headed by Kumar. 

"There will be no impact of this (different views of the RJD and the JD(U)) on the Grand Alliance government in the future," Prasad said. 

Bihar JD(U) president Basistha Narayan Singh repeated the party's decision to support Kovind and made it clear that there was no going back on it. 

"Kovind as governor of Bihar walked hand-in-hand with the state government on the path of development...He has displayed attachment with Bihar," Singh said. 

His party colleague Shyam Rajak echoed similar views. 

"Hum logo ne thok-baja ke faisla liya hain (we have taken a decision after meticulously taking everything into account)," Rajak said. 

Rajak is deputy leader in the state Assembly and member of the JD(U) core committee which decided on Tuesday to support Kovind. 

Meanwhile, Congress minister Abdul Jalil Mastan described Kovind as "a Shiv Sena man" who harboured hardcore Hinduavta ideology. 

"He is a Shiv Sena man harbouring hardcore hinduvta ideology...How can he be a clean man?" Mastan claimed.

Tags: presidential polls 2017, ram nath kovind, meira kumar, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple's biggest MacBook is on a roof

2

Strange 'human-faced' sheep born in South Africa

3

Video: Watch Super Mario take on Level 1 in the AR world

4

Vehicle number "0001" auctioned for Rs 16 lakh in Delhi

5

Next generation Google Pixel could be built by HTC again

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham