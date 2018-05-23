Villages benefited by BJP government: Amit Shah

Shah asserted that the Modi government would seek coverage of these schemes of all villages in the country by the next Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: With the Modi government completing four years in office later this week, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that 16,850 villages across states have been “100 per cent benefited” by the Modi government’s seven key schemes, including Jandhan, Ujjwala, Ujala, Jevanjyoti Bima Yojana under the “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan”, launched on B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary this year. Mr Shah also said that the Modi government would seek coverage of these schemes in all villages by the next Lok Sabha polls, before seeking another mandate.

PM Narendra Modi himself will celebrate completion of his government’s four year on May 26 in Cuttak, Odisha, a state which the BJP has never managed to form a government on its own. The BJP will mark four years of the Modi government by holding different programme at various places across the country from May 26 to June 11. Also, the Sangh parivar affiliates, including the BJP, will be holding a coordination meeting on May 29 to discuss economic issues.

Giving details of the number of beneficiaries of the Modi government’s key schemes, Mr Shah said this unique effort “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan” by a government for the first time since Independe-nce, was launched on April 14, the birth anniver-sary of Baba Ambedkar, and is the “biggest tribute” to Ambedkar by the Modi government. Under the inititative, BJP leaders and workers reached out to people to highlight and help them avail seven schemes — Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush. Mr Shah said before asking for a fresh mandate from the people in 2019, the Modi government wants to villages to be developed and claimed that the BJP, under Mr Modi’s leadership, will get more numbers than 2014.

Mr Shah asserted that the Modi government would seek coverage of these schemes of all villages in the country by the next Lok Sabha polls. Referring to the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, from April 14 to May 5, Mr Shah said for the first time the poor in the villages saw the government reaching their doorstep.

Now we would ensure power connection, LPG connection and opening new bank accounts and full coverage of all other welfare schemes in 45,000 villages of the 115 most-backward districts in the country by August 15, 2018, said the BJP president.