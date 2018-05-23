The Asian Age | News

PM Modi wants RSS-picked men in IAS, IPS: Rahul Gandhi

Published : May 23, 2018, 1:40 am IST
As of now the services are allotted before the completion of the foundation course.

 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to appoint officers of RSS’s choice in central services by manipulating the merit list and asked students aspiring to become civil servants to “rise” against the BJP-led NDA.

“Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours. The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’ choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings,” Mr Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag “ByeByeUPSC”.

He also attached a copy of a government letter on a proposal from the PMO on overhauling the cadre allocation system for probationer civil servants.

BJP president Amit Shah dismissed Mr Gandhi’s claim that the government wants to appoint officers of RSS’s choice, saying he cannot help if the Congress chief sees the Hindutva organisation in everything.

Earlier, the PMO had sought the opinion of the cadre-controlling ministries on a proposal to allocate the cadre and the service to probationers only after they complete their three-month foundation course. As of now the services are allotted before the completion of the foundation course. If the proposal is agreed upon the candidates will have to wait another three months for the completion of their foundation course to know about their service.

