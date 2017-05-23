Congress, AAP win bypolls to two municipal wards in Delhi; setback for BJP

The by-elections to Sarai Pipal ward was held on May 21 while for Maujpur on May 14.

The Congress bagged one seat and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) another in the by-elections to two municipal wards in Delhi. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Congress bagged one seat and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) another in the by-elections to two municipal wards in Delhi, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Goel of Congress won the bypoll to Sarai Pipal ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and AAP's Reshma Maujpur ward of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the SEC said.

The polling in these two wards were cancelled during the municipal elections on April 23 following the death of the Samajwadi Party candidates.