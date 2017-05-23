The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, Politics

Yeddyurappa’s hotel idlis at dalit home trigger a row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 1:02 am IST

Yeddyurappa lashed out at the Congress, saying the party was not able to tolerate BJP leaders visiting dalit colonies and having food with residents.

B.S. Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI)
 B.S. Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Not many thought BJP state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa’s meal of hotel-cooked idlis at a dalit’s home in Tumakuru would become a raging controversy a year ahead of the Assembly polls, but it has happened and the reasons aren’t hard to find. Chasing the dalit vote is now a top priority for both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, which is making a frenzied bid to return to power in a state where the community is the strongest — 1.08 crore out of a six-crore population.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge and state unit chief G. Parameshwar have claimed that Mr Yeddyurappa, who belongs to the upper caste Lingayat community, insulted dalits by preferring hotel food to one cooked by dalits at their home. Both leaders know targeting the BJP for its preference for upper castes is the best way to draw dalits closer into the Congress fold.

But the BJP rubbished the allegations, saying the food ran out as Mr Yeddyurappa and his team were at the home of Madhu Kumar in Chitradurga district for breakfast, and so more had to be bought from outside. One D. Venkatesh filed a police complaint against Mr Yeddurappa, accusing him of casteism.

Mr Yeddyurappa too lashed out at the Congress, saying the party was not able to tolerate BJP leaders visiting dalit colonies and having food with residents.

“I visited a dalit colony in Bagalkote district on Monday and had breakfast with them. I have also enquired about the problems they face. My visits to dalit colonies will continue across the state,” he said.

BJP spokesman Suresh Kumar said, “Yeddyurappa and others had breakfast in dalits’ houses in Tumakuru and Chitradurga that was prepared by family members. This was confirmed by the family members. The Congress’ allegation is cheap and nasty.”

Hanumantharayappa, who hosted the breakfast for Mr Yeddyurappa and BJP leaders in Tumakuru, said: “We prepared breakfast for 30 people... After more people arrived, it is true we brought breakfast from outside to serve 300 people. But for 30 leaders, we prepared the food ourselves.”

Former BSP state chief and dalit leader B. Gopal said Mr Yeddyurappa did err by not eating what was there at the dalit’s house. “If he is there to study the plight of dalits, he should eat what’s available. So Congress leaders attacked him, there is nothing wrong in it.”

The BJP definitely doesn’t want a statewide repeat of the disaster in Nanjangud, a reserved constituency, where veteran dalit leader Srinivasprasad was crushed by a Congress leader in the recent bypolls by a huge margin.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, dalits, bs yeddyurappa, casteism
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sea lion grabs unsuspecting child into water in Canada

2

Largest map of universe created

3

Mt Everest’s Hillary Step destroyed, say mountaineers

4

Video: US President Trump dances at Saudi’s traditional sword ceremony

5

So, this star is the reason behind Deepika's 'amazing experiences' in Hollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham