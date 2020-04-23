Thursday, Apr 23, 2020 | Last Update : 09:41 PM IST

30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,593

221

Recovered

4,416

46

Deaths

685

4

Maharashtra5649789269 Gujarat2407179103 Delhi224872448 Rajasthan193734427 Tamil Nadu162966218 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh144917321 Telangana94319424 Andhra Pradesh89314127 West Bengal4567915 Karnataka44514117 Kerala4373080 Jammu and Kashmir427925 Punjab2785316 Haryana2641583 Bihar148422 Odisha87331 Jharkhand5383 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36280 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2020, 4:06 pm IST

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspot zones

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in Covid-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.

"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said.

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in Covid-19 hotspot zones.

"As a nation we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, coronavirus (covid-19)

Latest From India

Representational image (PTI)

3,000 individuals being tested daily to check for virus in Gujarat

Representational image (PTI)

Periods don't stop for pandemics: Girls struggle for sanitary napkins in rural areas

Medics wearing protective suits seen in the premises of LNJP hospital while members of Tablighi Jamaat are shifted from hospital to quarantine centre during nationwide lockdown in Delhi. PTI photo

Muslim community can't be held responsible for one group's crime: Naqvi on Tablighi row

Deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Prayagraj, India (AP)

Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham