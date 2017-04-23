The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, gets trolled by Smriti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 12:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 4:29 am IST

Congress vice-president has increased his online presence, now tweeting more frequently about issues and his programmes.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments to civil servants. The Prime Minister addressing officers on Civil Services Day on Friday had asked officers not to use social media for self promotion.

Mr Gandhi put out a tweet on Saturday saying, “Leading by example is clearly overrated.” He also attached a picture of the tweet of a newspaper, which showed the Prime Minister addressing the civil servants and a caption “PM to babus don’t use social media for self promotion or spend too much time online.”

This prompted Mr Gandhi’s rival and textile minister Smriti Irani to rejoin. “Look who is talking about being overrated,” she tweeted. The tweet was accompanied by a smiley.

Ms Irani has had frequent run-ins with Mr Gandhi ever since she unsuccessfully contested from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2014 against the Congress leader.

After his sabbatical, the Congress vice-president has increased his online presence, now tweeting more frequently about issues and his programmes. The Prime Minister has been using the medium profusely much before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Gandhi had defeated textile minister Smriti Irani in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when she contested against him in his family bastion Amethi. But Ms Irani clearly has not given up in spite of the defeat, as she is a regular in the constituency. The war continues online and offline.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, civil services day, amethi lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham