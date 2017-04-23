The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, Politics

Let's address punctuality, safety issues: Prabhu to rail staff

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 10:53 am IST

The Railway Minister was speaking at the 62nd Annual Railway National Award Function-2017 held at Sri Sathya Sai Sowbhagyam in Naya Raipur.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: File)
 Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: File)

Raipur: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday asked the railway personnel to focus on addressing issues, particularly those related to safety and punctuality of trains, for the next one month.

The Railway Minister was speaking at the 62nd Annual Railway National Award Function-2017 held here at Sri Sathya Sai Sowbhagyam in Naya Raipur.

"From Monday (April 24) onwards, for the next one month, let us focus on addressing each of the issue that we are facing, whether its related to safety, punctuality or others, and must find out solutions to the problems," Prabhu said.

Hailing the working style of the Narendra Modi-led government, he said, "Politically we are in a stronger position in terms of implementing railway ideas. Money is not a problem, authority is not a problem. Now it's time that we all must introspect why Railway faces short-term issues."

"Why safety issues should not be addressed properly? Why punctuality should take a toll? Why should we get complaints from people about many different operations of Railway.

"It is very easy to keep pointing fingers, but you must take the responsibility by yourself. It's a professional organisation and therefore it's my job to do it, who else will do it. We are authority, now we have money made available, we have full backing of the political system and now if we don't deliver then it is our own failure," he added.

"This is the time when the responsibility has to be discharged by the officials, by the people on the ground, by the Railway Board, and each one of them have to really take up the responsibility and make sure that we achieve the goal and live up to the expectation of the people," he said.

"Chairman of the Railway Board and his team will tell you that from Monday onwards for the next one month, let us rigorously work to address these issues," he added.

Raipur MP Ramesh Bais, Railway Board Chairman AK Mittal and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, 131 officers and staff from all zonal railways were presented awards for their "outstanding performance and contribution".

Tags: indian railway, suresh prabhu, railway board, annual railway national award
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham