The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

India, Politics

CM Yogi’s residence a new citadel for those in trouble

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 4:38 am IST

All officers and security personnel are directed to treat the people with respect and dignity and not to turn away any complainant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: At 6am, the crossing near the UP chief minister’s residence is throbbing with activity. More than a 600-700 people from all corners of the state wait patiently for their turn. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence at 5, Kalidas Marg is emerging as the new citadel for those in trouble.  

Without fail, the chief minister has been holding his “janata darshan” for almost three to four hours every morning. On the days he is out of Lucknow, the officers are directed to accept the applications and note down the details. Yogi’s janata darshan offers immediate relief and people invariably come out of the venue with a smile on their faces.  

All officers and security personnel are directed to treat the people with respect and dignity and not to turn away any complainant. “The people are made to sit on chairs while the chief minister goes from person to person, taking applications and listening to their woes. In maximum cases, he orders immediate action—whether it is financial assistance for patients or for marriages. He is also strict about cases related to police atrocities,” said an officer on duty.

In the past one month the chief minister has received an estimated 26,000 complaints and requests. Of these, 12, 083 complaints are related to the police department alone. The Lucknow zone has had 2,449 complaints while Varanasi follows with 1,602 complaints. Cases of land grabbing also abound in the yogi’s janata darshan. and the culprits in most cases are Samajwadi leaders.

In the past three weeks, the chief minister has been beset with complaints of triple talaq from women who have been victims of the practice. The chief minister has now diverted all the complaints to UP minister for women’s welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi.  

The “janata darshan”, initially called the “janata darbar”, was a practice initiated by Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2003 but was discontinued in the Mayawati regime. Mr Akhilesh Yadav revived the practice but lost interest in it after the first few months.

According to UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the crowds at the janata darshan are a reflection on the poor governance of the previous Akhilesh government. “The thousands who turn up to meet the chief minister are an indication of the fact that the governing system had stopped working at the district level”, he said.

A senior minister, meanwhile, said that the chief minister has decided to sift through the complaints. Officials in districts that throw up maximum complaints will be held accountable. “We want a system where maximum complaints get addressed at the district and tehsil level. When the crowds at the janata darshan begin dwindling, we will understand that the system has started working,” he said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, rita bahuguna joshi, akhilesh yadav, mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham