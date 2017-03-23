The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017

India, Politics

AIADMK splits: EC allots ‘hat’ to Sasikala camp, ‘electric pole’ to OPS

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 11:46 am IST

The O Panneerselvam camp wants to name the new party ADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma and the VK Sasikala camp wants to be named ADMK Amma.

V. K. Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)
 V. K. Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday allotted the ‘Hat’ symbol to the Sasikala camp of AIADMK, and said the new party would be named AIADMK Amma.

However, in what appears to be a split in the party, the EC also stated that the O Panneerselvam camp would use the ‘Electric Pole’ symbol and the new party formed by its faction would be called 'AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma'.

The EC had alloted the 'Autorickshaw' symbol to Sasikala camp but changed it to 'Hat' upon request.

The VK Sasikala camp in the AIADMK on Thursday told the Election Commission that it wanted to name the party ‘AIADMK Amma’.

The EC had given the Sasikala camp the option of choosing ‘Auto’, ‘Bat’ or ‘Cap’ as its symbol.

The EC had on Wednesday frozen the AIADMK symbol of ‘Two Leaves’ after both the Panneerselvam camp and the Sasikala camp approached it claiming rights to the symbol.

Instead, it had asked both camps to select new party symbols.

Tags: admk amma, admk puratchi thalaivi amma, aiadmk, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

