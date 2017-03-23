The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

India, Politics

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls on PM, FM; eyes farm loan waiver

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 2:50 am IST

Amarinder said he has no problems in Navjot Singh Sidhu continuing to work in TV if allowed as per legal and Constitutional provisions.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union finance minister Arun Jaitley with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley and made a strong pitch for a loan waiver for farmers of the state. Mr Singh met the Prime Minister in his Parliament complex office, first time after becoming the chief minister.

“I mentioned the debt waiver issue to the PM. It was an extension of the demand we made earlier when we had gone to meet the PM as part of a Congress delegation led by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi,” he told the media after the meeting. “I said the debt loan waiver should be extended to Punjab farmers along the lines of Uttar Pradesh,” he added. Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also accompanied Mr Singh.

Farm loans waiver was one of the major poll plank of the Congress in recently-concluded Punjab Assembly elections. The party had distributed also kisan maang patras or forms to all farm households seeking details of the loan liabilities of the farmers.

Over who would be the next chief of Punjab Congress, Mr Singh said, “Let Congress president Sonia Gandhi return. I will request her to choose someone else since I as CM of Punjab cannot handle both the positions.”

Talking about his Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to continue with his appearance in a comedy television show, Mr Singh said the latter is a very intelligent man and is earning his own keep. “He is earning his own keep. What objection can we have to someone earning his own money by his own means? People can have professions and run businesses. However, we have asked the Punjab advocate general Ashok Aggarwal for an opinion and may change Sidhu’s portfolio as culture and tourism minister, if we are advised to,” he said.

“Let’s see what the legal position is if it is not proper we may have to change his (Sidhu’s) portfolio,” he added.

Tags: amarinder singh, farmer loan waiver, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

2

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

3

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

4

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

5

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham