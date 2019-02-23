Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul claims Modi govt refraining from accepting 'job crisis'

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 3:19 pm IST

Gandhi said that he has already challenged Prime Minister Modi to debate with him on Rafale, corruption, job, and other issues.

The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with University students in Delhi asserted that the state must pay for a large part of the education of students. There was no immediate reaction from the government. (Photo: File)
 The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with University students in Delhi asserted that the state must pay for a large part of the education of students. There was no immediate reaction from the government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the government "did not want to accept" that there was a "job crisis" in the country, and said the PM should hold discussions with the youth to address the issue.

During an interaction - Shiksha: Dasha Aur Disha – with university students at the JLN Stadium here, he also alleged that the country's wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people".

The Congress chief asserted that the state must pay for a large part of the education of students. There was no immediate reaction from the government.

China is growing economically, and one sees 'Made in China' labels on so many products in the country, Gandhi said, adding that he was "absolutely convinced" that India could go ahead of China. He reiterated the per hour job figures to attack the prime minister on the issue.

"In a county of over 1.2 billion people, and India is creating about 450 jobs per 24 hours while China is creating 50,000 jobs in the same 24 hours," he said, claiming, "these are not my figures, but of the Finance Ministry given in Lok Sabha".

"Our Prime Minister doesn't seem to think this is a problem," Gandhi alleged. "We need to first acknowledge that there is a problem, and then we need to galvanise support to fight it. That is what we (Congress) believe in," he said.

Gandhi said that he has already challenged Prime Minister Modi to debate with him on Rafale, corruption, job, and other issues. "But has he come and interacted with you (students) like this, taking questions from you," the Congress president asked the students.

The Prime Minister should interact with the youth and listen to their views on the job scenario and "say that he needs your support to address this issue," Gandhi said. He said that "the prime minister should not be telling his views to the youth, but listen to their voices".

Responding to another question, Gandhi said that the share of the education sector in the budget should be increased.

Wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people", he alleged and asserted that the state must pay for a "large part of education" of students.

Congress does not support that privatisation is the way to improve the education system, the party chief said.

Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was also present on the occasion. A two-minute silence was also observed in honour of the CRPF jawans died in the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14 and a musical tribute was given to them.

Tags: pm modi, congress, unemployment, privatisation, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

Congress roping ex-Army commander shows absence of own ideas in party: Swamy

The former chief minister is in Allahabad to visit the family of CRPF personnel Mahesh Yadav, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, and Samajwadi Party youth wing members injured in clashes with police during a protest against their chief being stopped from visiting the city on February 12. (Photo: File)

Akhilesh calls functioning of BJP govt as ‘autocratic’

The application submitted that the accused was wrongly and falsely implicated in the case, which was registered in 2007 for the alleged offence committed in 2005. (Representational Image)

Delhi court defers hearing on bail plea of separatist leader till April 2

About 100 cars have been gutted in a massive fire break out in the parking area near the venue of Aero India 2019 at Yalahanka in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Nearly 300 cars gutted in parking lot near AeroIndia venue

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

2

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

3

Holostream: Relieving the pain and time of sharing 3D video content

4

Couple plead guilty to torturing their own kids at US 'House of Horror'

5

Who measured Modi’s 56-inch chest?: Digvijaya mocks PM over Pulwama

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham