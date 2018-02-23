The Asian Age | News

PM Modi hints at an early solution in Nagaland

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 3:20 am IST

The Prime Minister also thanked people for coming in large numbers to bless him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Phoolbari village in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally at Phoolbari village in Garo Hills, Meghalaya. (Photo: AP)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government was working seriously to resolve the decades-old Naga political problem while indicating that an “early solution” was likely.

Addressing an election rally at Tuenseng in Nagaland, Mr Modi said: “We are working seriously to resolve the political problem. In coming months, we will hopefully reach an acceptable solution. For that all would have to walk together.” He reiterated that it would strengthen democracy. “We are holding talks with different groups and organisations,” he added.

Stressing the need for a stable government in the state, Mr Modi said: “Nagaland needs a stable government. Over the last few years there have been frequent government changes, which does not augur well for the state’s growth. A strong and stable government is in the interests of Nagaland.” He regretted: “In the last four years, the Cabinet took the oath as many as four times. This is not good for the stability and development of the state.”

Asking the people to vote for the BJP-NDPP alliance, the PM said it was important to tackle corruption.

Asserting that a BJP-NDPP government in Nagaland would plug loopholes causing the wastage of public money, Mr Modi said: “A Prime Minister had once said that only 10 paise of a rupee sent by the Centre reaches the needy. It is time to change that situation.” He added: “With the help of technology, we will plug the loopholes which are causing wastage of public money.”

The Prime Minister also thanked people for coming in large numbers to bless him. “People in such large numbers come to bless us when we take forward the agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. With your presence here, you have today answered people who do votebank and divisive politics,” said Mr Modi.

Pointing out that his vision for the Northeast was transformation by transportation, he said in less than four years, the Centre has added 500 km of national highways and planned to invest over Rs 10,000 crores in the roads of Nagaland.

He said the NDA government at the Centre wanted to ensure power for all in Nagaland. “We have brought the ‘Saubhagya Yojana” which will provide electricity to all homes. Till date, more than 10 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed in Nagaland, reducing the consumption of power,” he said.

The PM said the Centre would spend around Rs 1,800 crores to make the state capital Kohima a smart city. He said organic farming has a big market globally and the entire Northeast has immense potential for it.

The BJP has fielded 20 candidates and its alliance partner NDPP 40 for the February 27 elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

