

UP polls: Voting for 4th phase underway; state, interstate borders sealed

ANI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 7:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 8:10 am IST

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling. Inter-district and inter-state borders have been sealed.

Election officers crowd around a distribution center to receive electronic voting machines for their respective polling stations on the eve of polling in Allahabad, India, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election has begun on 53 constituencies spread over 12 districts including the Bundelkhand region and Raebareli.

Other districts going to polls in this phase are Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Banda, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Pratapgarh. Voting started at 7 am, and will end at 5 pm.

Voting has still not started in booth number 481 in Jalaun as the EVM machine is not working.

There have been reports of clash between SP and BSP supporters in which 4 including Samajwadi Party candidate Siddhgopal Sahu's son has been injured.

Patrolling by security forces has been intensified in poll bound areas. Most of the polling centers are manned by Central Para Military Forces.

BJP is contesting 48 seats out of 53. It has left 5 seats for its ally Apana Dal. BSP has fielded its nominees in all segments, while SP is contesting 30 seats and its ally Congress, 25.

