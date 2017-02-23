The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Party workers celebrate as initial trends indicate Shiv Sena's lead in Mumbai. (Photo: Asian Age) Maharashtra local polls: Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai; BJP in close second
 LIVE !  :  Australia lost David Warner a few minutes before the lunch break after he dragged a ball onto his stumps off Umesh Yadav’s bowling. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Mitchell Starc fifty keeps India at bay
 
India, Politics

BMC poll: Sena, BJP supporters clash in Mumbai; victory tends to Sena camp

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 3:59 pm IST

The incident led to chaos in the area for some time as both the sides raised slogans against each other.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The supporters of Shiv Sena and BJP on Thursday clashed after some Sena activists burst firecrackers outside the BJP office at Dadar in Central Mumbai as trends for the BMC polls started pouring-in, police said.

Some Shiv Sena workers, who were celebrating the party's lead in the BMC polls, burst firecrackers outside the BJP's office on Dadasaheb Phalke Marg in Dadar at around 1 PM, leading to a clash between supporters of the two parties, a police official said.

The incident led to chaos in the area for some time as both the sides raised slogans against each other, he said.

The Bhoiwada police personnel, who were on bandobast duty, intervened and asked the Sena workers to vacate the area in front of the BJP office, he said.

Later, the situation in the area became normal, he added.

Tags: shiv sena, bharatiya janata party, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, party clash
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This Hyderabadi has been feeding poor for the last five years

2

Watch trailer: Mustafa shows impressive action and romance in Abbas-Mustan's Machine

3

How Harpreet Singh was snubbed at IPL auction after confusion over name

4

Offensive acronyms galore in UP campaign

5

Video: Man kneads dough with feet at Delhi hotel

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham