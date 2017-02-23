The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Party workers celebrate as initial trends indicate Shiv Sena's lead in Mumbai. (Photo: Asian Age) Maharashtra local polls: Shiv Sena leads in Mumbai; BJP in close second
 
India, Politics

‘Akhilesh Yadav afraid of donkeys of Gujarat’: Modi strikes back at Akhilesh

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 5:07 pm IST

His comments were on a tourism advertisement for Gujarat featuring Amitabh Bachchan which promoted wild ass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bahraich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was amused that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was "afraid" of the donkeys of Gujarat but he on his part takes inspiration from the "loyal" and "hard working" animal.

On Monday, Akhilesh at a rally had said that new ads promoting tourism for the PM's home state of Gujarat hype the wild ass "as an exception creature.” “Be wary of the exaggerated ability of this donkey.”

His comments were on a tourism advertisement for Gujarat featuring Amitabh Bachchan which promoted wild ass.

Responding to the donkey remarks, Modi said the criticism of donkeys by Akhilesh only reflected his "casteist mentality" and "the feeling of hatred does not suit him".

"In elections, opponents criticise each other... Akhileshji I can understand if you attack Modi and BJP but I am amused that you have attacked donkeys...are you afraid of donkeys, that too these are thousands of kilometres away?" Modi said.

Addressing BJP's Vijay Shanknaad rally here, PM said, "The people of this country are my master, I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night...donkeys are loyal to their master," said.

"I am amused that your casteist mentality is also having a reflection on animals too...you found donkeys so bad...it is natural as your government is so efficient that the entire government goes about looking for buffaloes when they go missing," he said.

His reference was to the buffaloes of SP minister Azam Khan which had gone missing in Rampur and police tracked them down.

"This is the pehchaan (identity) of your government but you are not aware that donkeys too give us inspiration if heart and mind is clear...we can also take that inspiration, it is loyal to the master and works as much as the master asks for and is very economical," he said.

"It works even if it is ill, hungry or tired and completes the work...Akhileshji these 125 crore countrymen are my masters...I do all the work they ask me to do as I take inspiration from donkeys and take it with full pride," Modi said.

Elaborating, he said, "Donkeys do not discriminate while carrying anything on its back...whether it is a bag of sugar or bag of lime...(those who discriminate) are the ones who are neck deep in corruption."

"Akhilkesji, you might hate the donkeys of Gujarat but it was that very state which gave birth to Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi...and Lord Krishan chose to stay," he said.

"This feeling of hatred does not suit you," he told Akhilesh, adding his alliance partner Congress, which led the erstwhile UPA government, had even released a stamp on Gujarat's donkeys.

"Jinko aapne gale lagaya hai...unko bhi samajhne ka prayas kartey jab unki sarkar thi...2013 mein inhi gadho ka postal stamp nikala tha," he said, adding it must have been clear to him by now as to how talented and important donkeys are.

Continuing his tirade against the "opportunistic alliance" between the SP and Congress, the Prime Minister referred to a recent interview of Akhilesh Yadav in which he said that he entered into it because of a family tiff.

"They have no concern for the future of state...he said that he entered into an alliance with an open heart...recently he said all the elderly family members had come together to defeat him and he thought he will be saved if SP had an alliance with Congress," Modi said.

"Akhileshji, this is not showing big heart but compulsion ...you have accepted it...will they be able to save you?...two days ago Odisha results proved Congress saaf, in Maharashtra Congress nazar nahi aa rahi hai," Modi said.

"They will sink but will take you along...people of UP never accept opportunistic alliance...those who took out yatra saying '27 saal UP behaal' and those who were behind it have come together. What can be the fate of UP?" Modi asked.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, donkey remark, narendra modi, up polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman run over by train is back on her feet immediately

2

This Hyderabadi has been feeding poor for the last five years

3

Watch trailer: Mustafa shows impressive action and romance in Abbas-Mustan's Machine

4

How Harpreet Singh was snubbed at IPL auction after confusion over name

5

Offensive acronyms galore in UP campaign

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham