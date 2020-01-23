Ex-CM Siddaramaiah backs girl who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard

The case has been adjourned to January 24.

Mysuru: Former Mysuru University student B. Nalini who held a “Free Kashmir” placard during a protest against the CAA recently inviting police action, has received the backing of former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who felt it does not amount to sedition and hence section 124 A of the IPC is not applicable to her case.

Mr Siddaramaiah, who earlier practised law, also termed the resolution by Mysore bar association not to appear for Nalini in court, as anti-constitutional and non-democratic. On the cases filed against students who protested against the attack on students of JNU, he said, “there is nothing wrong in protesting. In a similar case in the Delhi high court, the judge questioned the advocate who argued against one such protest asking if he had read the Constitution”.

A team of advocates from Bengaluru and other districts had appeared before the Mysuru court representing Nalini and had argued that holding the “Free Kashmir” placard does not amount to sedition. The case has been adjourned to January 24.

On January 8, as many students and student unions of Mysuru Unive-rsity came together in protest against the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University students.