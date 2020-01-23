Dare govt to implement CAA, NRC in chronology announced: Prashant Kishor

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

Kishor and Pavan Varma are two prominent JD(U) leaders who have been raising questions on the CAA-NPR-NRC.

Patna: JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Wednesday challenged Union home minister Amit Shah to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the “chronology” that was announced to the nation.

Mr Kishor’s tweet is significant as Mr Shah during a public meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday said that the CAA would be implemented despite ongoing nationwide protests.

“Being dismissive of Citizens dissent couldn’t be the sign of the strength of any government. If you don’t care for those protesting against CAA-NPR, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA and NPR. in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation (sic),” Mr Kishor tweeted.

Reports also suggest that Mr Kishor in his tweet was referring to Mr Shah’s earlier statement in which he had claimed that the CAA would be implemented first, followed by the NRC.

In a hard-hitting reply to Mr Kishor’s tweet, BJP state unit spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “He has all the right to disagree, but selective propaganda on religious lines to suit the Congress style pf politics of Muslim appeasement must not be encouraged. The gazette notification to start the process of National Population Register and implement CAA is published and won’t be taken back.”

Mr Kishor and Pavan Varma are two prominent JD(U) leaders who have been raising questions on the CAA-NPR-NRC.

