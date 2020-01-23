Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress abusing Hindus, says BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2020, 1:36 am IST

Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress indulges in appeasement politics by “abusing Hindus”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Stepping up on its Hindutva agenda, the  BJP on Wednesday yet  again accused the Congress of “abusing” Hindus and said the Opposition party should  be called “Muslim League Congress.”  

Referring to senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan’s reported rema-rks that his party joined hands with the Shiv Sena in  Maharashtra as Muslims wanted it to stop the BJP from coming to power, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress indulges in appeasement politics by “abusing Hindus” and recalled how the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asserted that his party was for Muslims and it was a Congress leader who had coined the term “saffron terror”.

Referring to comments of several Opposition leaders, including those from the NCP and the AIMIM, the BJP leader also alleged that they were “abusing” Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president  Sonia Gandhi and NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

Mr Patra said in a democracy everyone has a right to protest, referring to anti-CAA pro-tests at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, but questioned why innocent minds were being poisoned by making them speak ill against Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“The Congress leader says they joined the government for Muslims. What is the sin of  Hindus, Sikhs and others. The Congress has insulted Hindus and this comment has exposed it,” said Mr Patra, adding that while the Congress indulges in vote-bank politics by appeasing Muslims and abusing Hindus, the party has never actually done anything good for the Muslims.

Tags: ashok chavan, shiv sena, sambit patra

Latest From India

A 57-year-old woman, the wife of the owner of Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhi’s Lutyens Delhi. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: File I Representational)

Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner commits suicide

G Baskaran

AIADMK wants to break ties with BJP, hints mantri

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

Ahmadis in Pakistan alleges religious bias

India is the third-most important tourism market for Singapore, after China and Indonesia.

Singapore tourism grows despite global recession

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

2

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with cutting-edge tech that will destroy the competition

3

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

4

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

5

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham