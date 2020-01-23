Congress abusing Hindus, says BJP

Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress indulges in appeasement politics by “abusing Hindus”.

New Delhi: Stepping up on its Hindutva agenda, the BJP on Wednesday yet again accused the Congress of “abusing” Hindus and said the Opposition party should be called “Muslim League Congress.”

Referring to senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan’s reported rema-rks that his party joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as Muslims wanted it to stop the BJP from coming to power, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress indulges in appeasement politics by “abusing Hindus” and recalled how the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asserted that his party was for Muslims and it was a Congress leader who had coined the term “saffron terror”.

Referring to comments of several Opposition leaders, including those from the NCP and the AIMIM, the BJP leader also alleged that they were “abusing” Hindus in the name of anti-CAA protests and sought apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP’s Sharad Pawar.

Mr Patra said in a democracy everyone has a right to protest, referring to anti-CAA pro-tests at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, but questioned why innocent minds were being poisoned by making them speak ill against Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“The Congress leader says they joined the government for Muslims. What is the sin of Hindus, Sikhs and others. The Congress has insulted Hindus and this comment has exposed it,” said Mr Patra, adding that while the Congress indulges in vote-bank politics by appeasing Muslims and abusing Hindus, the party has never actually done anything good for the Muslims.