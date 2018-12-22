The Asian Age | News

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 4:46 pm IST

On Friday, Justice Sunil Gaur of Delhi HC in its order gave two weeks' time to Associated Journals Limited to vacate premises.

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
New Delhi: After the Delhi High Court ordered National Herald publishers to vacate Herald House within two weeks, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the land theft by the Gandhi family has been exposed.

Talking to media persons here, Prasad said: "The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades."

On Friday, Justice Sunil Gaur of Delhi High Court in its order gave two weeks' time to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) to vacate the premises, failing which proceedings under the Public Premise Act could be initiated.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also argued that no publication of a newspaper is taking place at Herald House since 2008.

Further taking a jibe at the rival Congress, the Union Minister said: "In the corporate world, whose property is of Rs 5,000 crore, everything is transferred for only Rs 50 lakh to Young India. This is very strange."

"Rahul Gandhi must give an explanation to the public on this matter at the earliest. He should clarify that how he transferred lands worth Rs 5,000 crore to his family members," the Union Minister further asked. "Our government will not allow anyone to loot the public property," he added.

Tags: national herald case, ravi shankar prasad, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

