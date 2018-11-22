The Asian Age | News

Telangana: Congress leaders meet rebels, convince them to withdraw nominations

Published : Nov 22, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel, DK Shivakumar, others assured rebels of justice in party and suitable responsibilities if Congress is elected.

Telangana will go to polls for 119 Assembly constituencies on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Ahead of the rallies of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Telangana, a group of senior party leaders met rebels here to convince them to withdraw their nominations and continue working for the party. Sonia will address a poll rally on November 23.

The senior party leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Ahmed Patel, D K Shivakumar, and others met the rebels on Wednesday. After the meeting, they said that all the rebels would withdraw their nominations soon. They assured them of justice in the party and also promised them suitable responsibilities if the Congress is voted to power in the state.

Jairam Ramesh met rebel T Jangaiah Yadav, who has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Medchal assembly constituency after the Congress party did not give him the ticket. In the meeting, which was held on Wednesday night, Ramesh assured Yadav of support and respect from the party.

Talking to media persons, Ramesh said, "Janagaiah Yadav is a very important backward class leader of our party. The Congress party believes in social justice, and there is a lot of deliberation before giving the tickets. The party wants him to take back his nomination. I want to assure him that the party will take care of him and will give full respect to him. He is a very strong young leader of our party, and has a very long way to go."

The Congress seniors also met Bikshapathi Yadav. Ahmed Patel said that Yadav is an integral and very important part of the party. The other rebel leaders whom Congress seniors met included Marri Sasidhar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, and Suresh Yadav.

Telangana will go to polls for 119 Assembly constituencies on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: telangana assembly polls, independent candidate, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

