There are people who want to cut Modi's hands, neck: Rabri Devi warns Bihar BJP chief

Published : Nov 22, 2017
‘Break our hands. Do you think people in this country, people of Bihar will keep quiet?’ Rabri Devi said.

Patna: A day after Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai threatened of "breaking hands and cutting fingers of those speaking against Modi", former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Tuesday challenged the BJP to do so.

Speaking at an open session of RJD, during which Lalu Prasad was chosen the party chief for 10th time, Rabri Devi reacted to Rai's comments.

"Wo log kehte hain, Narendra Modi pe ungli uthayenge to ungli tod denge, haath kaat denge. Kaat ke dhikao. Pure desh ke log, Bihar ke log kya chup baithe rahenge?," she said. (They say, if we raise a hand or finger on Narendra Modi, they will chop it off. Break our hands. Do you think people in this country, people of Bihar will keep quiet?)

Threatening the BJP, she further added, "Yahan Modi ka haath kaatne waale, gala kaatne wale bohot log khade hain." (There are a lot of people here who would like to cut Modi's hands and neck.)

Earlier on Monday, Rai had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had overcome huge odds to lead the country and anybody speaking against him would face dire consequences.

Read: Chop off fingers, break hands of those who speak against PM: Bihar BJP chief

He further clarified saying he used the expression of “breaking hands and chopping fingers” as a proverb to convey that his party would strongly deal with those who rise against the country’s pride and security.

"My statement is being misquoted. It was just a sentence quoted from a phrase. If someone has been hurt then I express my regret and also apologies. I also take back my statement," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

