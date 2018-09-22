PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha today, launch several projects

The Prime Minister will be reaching Chhattisgarh from Odisha, where he will depart for on Saturday morning.

New Delhi: A day after BSP chief Mayawati announced a pre-poll alliance with former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) in the state, lending a serious blow to the Opposition’s unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday to lay foundation stones for a new rail line and a national highway project there.

The tribal state, which goes to polls in November this year, is under BJP rule for the past 15 years and the Prime Minister’s visit is being seen as a precursor to the party’s poll campaign there.

Official sources said that Mr Modi reach Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture.

He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public gathering there, sources informed further.

Prior to his visit to Chhattisgarh, Mr Modi will reach Odisha on Saturday morning, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of Talcher fertiliser plant in the state. This is the first plant in India to have a coal gasification based fertiliser unit.

In addition to fertiliser, the plant will produce natural gas, which will contribute to the country’s energy requirements, a PMO statement said. Mr Modi will then travel to Jharsuguda to inaugurate an airport there. The airport will bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme, it said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines, and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation.