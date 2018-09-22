Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of supporting ‘urban Naxals’

Shah also dared Mr Gandhi to make his stand clear on “urban Naxals”.

Bhopal: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday launched a diatribe against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and accused him of backing “urban Naxals” who were plotting the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi and company” were supporting the “urban Naxals” who plotted to eliminate the PM, he said while addressing BJP workers in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Mr Shah also dared Mr Gandhi to make his stand clear on “urban Naxals” in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while exuding confidence that his party would return to power in these states in the year-end assembly elections.

Overruling the claim by Mr Gandhi that Congress would return to power in all three states, Mr Shah said, “Rahul baba is day dreaming about his party winning elections in these states”.

“Congress lost states one by one in elections since 2014, when NDA came to power at the Centre”, he said. Lambasting Mr Gandhi for questioning Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said, when terrorists staged attacks in different parts of India, the then PM Manmohan Singh used to keep quiet. But, Mr Modi dealt the terrorism with strong hands by carrying out surgical strikes against Pakistan”.