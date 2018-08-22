The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018

India, Politics

Unlikely for BJP to repeat 2014 performance next year: JD(U) leader

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 4:37 pm IST

JD(U) national general secretary Pavan Kumar Varma however said NDA would still bag more seats than the proposed opposition front.

Pavan Kumar Varma was critical about demonetisation and said although the decision to implement it was taken with a good intention, it was not implemented properly and led to a lot of problems. (Photo: File)
 Pavan Kumar Varma was critical about demonetisation and said although the decision to implement it was taken with a good intention, it was not implemented properly and led to a lot of problems. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: JD (U) national general secretary Pavan Kumar Varma on Wednesday said the BJP was unlikely to repeat its performance of 2014 in the next Lok Sabha polls but the NDA would still bag more seats than the proposed opposition front.

He reminisced about the "human touch" of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in coalition politics and said he knew how to take along coalition partners irrespective of differences.

"The BJP has many as 40 coalition partners in the states... Some of its most important and visible partners are annoyed with the BJP. For instance, the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal," Varma told reporters in Kolkata

"It appears to be that the BJP, which is currently the largest party of the country, will find it difficult to repeat its performance in the same manner like in 2014. But it'll be much more than the number of seats that will be won by the proposed opposition front," he said.

The next Lok Sabha election is due next year and the Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) is part of the NDA.

Varma was critical about demonetisation and said although the decision to implement it was taken with a good intention it was not implemented properly and led to a lot of problems.

 "I also have problems with the way nationalism is being projected today. I'm not ready to take certificates from others on nationalism," he added.

Tags: bjp-jd(u) alliance, pavan kumar varma, 2019 loksabha polls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

