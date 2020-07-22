Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
  India   Politics  22 Jul 2020  Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets, says Javadekar
India, Politics

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets, says Javadekar

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 22, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2020, 10:32 am IST

Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February as Congress' achievements.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress for its former president Rahul Gandhi’s regular tweets criticising Modi government over various issues, Union minister Prakash  Javadekar on Tuesday said the Opposition party it seems will become a “party of tweets” as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another.

In his latest tweet Mr Gandhi listed “achievements” of the Modi government since February in which he counted ‘Namaste Trump’ event to attempts to topple the Congress led Rajasthan government in July and took a dig that these are the reasons why India has been left “atmanirbhar(self reliant)” to battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February followed by desertion of its prominent leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and loss of power in Madhya Pradesh in March, and "incitement" of migrants in April, as the Congress's “achievements.”

The Union minister said May marked the sixth anniversary of the Congress’s loss of power at the Centre while the party "advocated" for China in June and then it was "finished" in Rajasthan in July.

"Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," said Javadekar

Javadekar said the Congress leader making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people to light candles is insulting Indians and "corona warriors" as the call was to support and motivate these emergency workers who are working are frontline warriors against COVID-19.

Tags: prakash javdekar, congress leader rahul gandhi, ladakh standoff, rajasthan political crisis

Latest From India

RPI chief and Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athwale. (DC Photo)

Political reservation is a constitutional right, says Athawale

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Supreme Court initiates contempt of court proceedings against lawyer Prashant Bhushan

TMC workers maintain social distance while attending the virtual rally in Kolkata. (PTI)

BJP-led Centre hatching conspiracy to evict Opposition governments in states, alleges Mamata

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham