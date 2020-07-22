Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets, says Javadekar

Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February as Congress' achievements.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress for its former president Rahul Gandhi’s regular tweets criticising Modi government over various issues, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Opposition party it seems will become a “party of tweets” as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another.

In his latest tweet Mr Gandhi listed “achievements” of the Modi government since February in which he counted ‘Namaste Trump’ event to attempts to topple the Congress led Rajasthan government in July and took a dig that these are the reasons why India has been left “atmanirbhar(self reliant)” to battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Javadekar listed Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and Delhi riots in February followed by desertion of its prominent leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and loss of power in Madhya Pradesh in March, and "incitement" of migrants in April, as the Congress's “achievements.”

The Union minister said May marked the sixth anniversary of the Congress’s loss of power at the Centre while the party "advocated" for China in June and then it was "finished" in Rajasthan in July.

"Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," said Javadekar

Javadekar said the Congress leader making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the people to light candles is insulting Indians and "corona warriors" as the call was to support and motivate these emergency workers who are working are frontline warriors against COVID-19.