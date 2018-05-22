Opposition in Bihar plans to corner Nitish Kumar over safety of women

According to the police, “the victim in her written complaint has clearly stated that both the accused assaulted her.

Patna: The Opposition parties in Bihar are planning to step up campaign against the state government over the repeated incident of crime against women. The incidents which triggered a political storm in Bihar were two videos which showed several youths attempting to strip a girl in full public view and an assault on an air-hostess by sons of a top BJP leader.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “The state government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar has not been able to take adequate measures to stop rising crime in Bihar. Law and order situation has turned bad to worse and incidents of kidnapping, murder and rapes have gone up”.

Two persons were arrested by Gaya police on Monday after video clips showed few youths dragging and trying to strip a girl while she begged to be left alone. The police headquarters has instructed the Gaya police to identify the all those who have been involved in the incident. “Gaya police has registered an FIR against 6 persons while two have been arrested. Police is also trying to identify other accused involved in the case. Strict action will be taken against all those who have been involved in the heinous incident,” additional director general of police S.K. Singhal said.

This was the second incident within a month. Earlier, in a shocking video which went viral on the social media in April, eight persons were seen molesting a minor girl in Jehanabad district. Another incident which rocked the state was a molestation attempt on an air hostess by sons of top BJP leader.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government came under sharp attack after an air hostess in her written complaint to the police stated that Sushant and Prashant Ranjan, sons of former legislative council chairman tried to molest her at their father’s official bungalow in Patna.

According to the police, “the victim in her written complaint has clearly stated that both the accused assaulted her. She somehow managed to escape from their captivity and later sent a handwritten complaint to the police station”. The victim is an air-hostess with a private airline and was in Patna to see her mother.