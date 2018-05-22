The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition in Bihar plans to corner Nitish Kumar over safety of women

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : May 22, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2018, 7:16 am IST

According to the police, “the victim in her written complaint has clearly stated that both the accused assaulted her.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The Opposition parties in Bihar are planning to step up campaign against the state government over the repeated incident of crime against women. The incidents which triggered a political storm in Bihar were two videos which showed several youths attempting to strip a girl in full public view and an assault on an air-hostess by sons of a top BJP leader.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “The state government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar has not been able to take adequate measures to stop rising crime in Bihar. Law and order situation has turned bad to worse and incidents of kidnapping, murder and rapes have gone up”.

Two persons were arrested by Gaya police on Monday after video clips showed few youths dragging and trying to strip a girl while she begged to be left alone. The police headquarters has instructed the Gaya police to identify the all those who have been involved in the incident. “Gaya police has registered an FIR against 6 persons while two have been arrested. Police is also trying to identify other accused involved in the case. Strict action will be taken against all those who have been involved in the heinous incident,”  additional director general of police S.K. Singhal said.

This was the second incident within a month. Earlier, in a shocking video which went viral on the social media in April, eight persons were seen molesting a minor girl in Jehanabad district. Another incident which rocked the state was a molestation attempt on an air hostess by sons of top BJP leader.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government came under sharp attack after an air hostess in her written complaint to the police stated that Sushant and Prashant Ranjan, sons of former legislative council chairman tried to molest her at their father’s official bungalow in Patna.

According to the police, “the victim in her written complaint has clearly stated that both the accused assaulted her. She somehow managed to escape from their captivity and later sent a handwritten complaint to the police station”. The victim is an air-hostess with a private airline and was in Patna to see her mother.

Tags: nitish kumar, women safety
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham