

2019 to be better than 2014 feat, says Amit Shah

Published : May 22, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Both the government and the ruling BJP has lined up several events and programmes to mark NDA’s three years in office.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Asking party leaders to reach out to people with “confidence” with the Modi government’s achievements, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said people’s trust on the ruling dispensation is only strengthening by the day.

Addressing party’s national media workshop to guide party leaders how to highlight the achievements of the Modi government as part of its third anniversary celebrations and counter Opposition allegations, the BJP chief said in three years there has been not a single corruption charge against the government and 2019 will see the BJP-led NDA bettering its 2014 feat. Mr Shah said the Modi government has delivered in all fields, from launching satellites into space to providing LPG cylinders to the poor, as he asked party leaders to inform the masses about its “successes”.

Other than Mr Shah, senior leaders, including Union ministers Ravishankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal and national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, also addressed the gathering of spokespersons and panellists, who participate in television debates. Mr Ravishankar Prasad said that the Modi government is being appreciated not just within the country, but also at many global forums.

Hailing the efforts of party cadre in helping the BJP to increase its footprint across the nation, Mr Shah asked party leaders to make sure that they attend and participate in events, which are assigned to them as part of government’s third anniversary.

He said BJP’s performance in recent elections, including in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, were an indication that Prime Miniser Narendra Modi’s popularity is on a rise and people’s confidence on the BJP remains unflinching.

The BJP has assigned tasks to its Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, MPs and senior leaders for the third anniversary celebrations. Each Union minister has been asked to spend at least two nights in two states for these programmes.

