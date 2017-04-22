Snap ties with BJP, make peace with the Valley: Congress to Mufti

At least 100 Kashmiri students were injured during clashes with security forces in Kashmir over a weekend police raid on a college.

New Delhi: Amid the turbulent state in the Valley with soaring protests and clashes, the Congress has called on the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to sever all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state government and make peace with the people.

"The honourable course for honourable CM of J&K is to snap the coalition with BJP and make peace with the people," Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said in a series of tweets, adding that if the path to peace means 'a spell of Governor's rule', then so be it.

Meanwhile, reports are afoot that Mufti is expected to discuss the current crisis in the Valley when she meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 in the national capital.

Earlier this week, at least 100 Kashmiri students were injured during clashes with security forces in Kashmir over a weekend police raid on a college.

The violence which had shown hints of subsiding since the killing of Burhan Wani last year, resurfaced once again following the killing of eight people by police and paramilitary troops during clashes in an April 9 by-election.