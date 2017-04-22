The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, Politics

Indian Constitution not Prasad has given Muslims 'proper sanctity': Owaisi

ANI
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 2:03 pm IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asserted that Muslims do not vote for the BJP, but still the government has given them 'proper sanctity'.

AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has termed as 'unfortunate' the statement of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who stated that the Centre has given Muslims 'proper sanctity'.

The AIMIM leader said it's not Ravi Shankar Prasad who has given Muslims proper sanctity but our Constitution.

Owaisi said, "We gave them sanctity? Who are 'We'? It is the Constitution that has given rights, our rights are protected under that."

Asserting that the Constitution is supreme, Owaisi said that Ravi Shankar's work is to implement those constitutional rights.

"In a democracy like India, we have got full freedom to choose our leaders. Ravi Shankar needs to understand that the Constitution is supreme," he added.

Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asserted that Muslims do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but still the government has given them 'proper sanctity'.

While addressing at the Hero Mindmine Summit, Prasad asked, "We have got thirteen chief ministers of our own. Have we witnessed any Muslim gentleman working in the industry or service? We don't get Muslim votes. I acknowledge very clearly, but have we given them proper sanctity or not?"

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, bharatiya janata party, asaduddin owaisi, indian constitution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

