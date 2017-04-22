The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:36 PM IST

India, Politics

Expelled from Congress, Barkha Singh joins BJP

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 1:30 pm IST

Singh had vowed not to quit the party, and hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying the decision "proved" his "mental bankruptcy".

Former Congress leader Barkha Singh. (Photo: File)
 Former Congress leader Barkha Singh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Barkha Singh, on Saturday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being expelled from Congress on Friday for attacking its Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken.

The disciplinary committee of Congress' Delhi unit removed her for indulging in "anti-party activities" days ahead of the municipal polls, where the party is hoping for a revival of fortunes after the 2015 assembly poll debacle.

Singh, who had on Thursday vowed not to quit the party, hit out at Rahul, saying the decision "proved" his "mental bankruptcy" and added that she will take legal recourse against it.

"The Congress is not the Gandhi family's property," Singh said, claiming she had no plans to join the BJP or any other party at this point.

She earlier accused Gandhi of not meeting party leaders and said he was "reluctant" to address "issues" within the organisation. She also levelled allegations of "misbehaviour" against Maken.

Singh, who had complained against "neglect" of women workers in ticket distribution for the April 23 civic polls, alleged that the party workers were "snubbed" and their grievances were not addressed.

Tags: barkha singh, congress, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

2

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

3

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

4

Wow! Justin Bieber gifts the most expensive ticket to his ardent Indian fan

5

Google's Earth Day doodle touches your emotional string

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham