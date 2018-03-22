The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018

India, Politics

Modi-led govt will not win in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 3:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 6:07 am IST

He also that the Congress would win the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka “with a bang”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacts with Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Sringeri Mutt during his visit to Chikmagalur, Karnataka, on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Chikkamagaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted the Modi government would not win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he charged the Prime Minister with not understanding the true meaning of ‘Dharma.’

“Four years of Modi’s rule has gone by and he had made big speeches. There is only a year left for his rule and I would like to tell party workers that the same kind of rule is going to continue and Modi is going to lose the next election,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Gandhi continued to keep Modi as the focal point of his attack during the second day of his latest tour of poll-bound Karnataka, asserting Congress would win the assembly polls.

Attacking Mr Modi, Mr Gandhi said “when India looks at its Prime Minister, it wants to hear the truth and not speeches filled with hate.”

