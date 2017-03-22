The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 02:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya in portfolio tussle?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 2:12 am IST

UP chief minister keen to keep home ministry, but deputy CM wants it too.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s new chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah in the wake of  purported tussle with his deputy and one of the two deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya, over a key portfolio.

Mr Maurya, party’s state unit chief, was also a strong contender for the chief minister’s post. Speculation is rife that Mr Maurya wants the home portfolio, which the chief minister also wants to keep with him.

The UP chief minister held two meetings with Mr Shah at the latter’s residence. Party’s UP organisational secretary Sunil Bansal was also president at the meeting where, sources said, the party leaders discussed portfolio allocations to Mr Adityanath’s ministers.

Earlier, UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said the portfolios of new ministers are likely to be announced “very soon”.

“The portfolios are being worked out. The process for allocation of departments is on and hopefully it will be done very soon,” Mr Singh said. He is one of the two UP ministers entrusted with the task of acting as an interface between the government and the media.

Mr Shrikant Sharma is the other minister. In a development, Fateh Bahadur Singh, the BJP MLA from Campiyarganj in Gorakhpur, has offered to resign from his seat to facilitate the election of Yogi Adityanath from the said Assembly constituency. Currently, the UP CM is the Gorakhpur MP, and is not a member of either Houses of the UP Legislature. UP has a bicameral legislature.

Tags: yogi adityanath, keshav prasad maurya, amit shah

MOST POPULAR

1

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

2

New Facebook bot for visitors to Anne Frank museum

3

Oldest Japanese porn star retires from the industry

4

Scene in Chinese TV drama censored for showing President Jinping as 'traitor'

5

Myanmar mother sues son for calling her a 'prostitute'

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham