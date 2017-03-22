UP CM keeps Home, Finance; other portfolios designated

The announcement of the assigned portfolios were made following an argument between the Chief Minister and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Lucknow: An official statement said on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in charge of Home and Finance ministries. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Singh have been handed the charge of Public Works Department and Education, respectively.

The announcement of the assigned portfolios were made following an argument between the Chief Minister and Keshav Prasad Maurya. Some alterations were made in the preset portfolios, since, Dinesh Sharma wanted the finance portfolio, NDTV reported.

The other portfolios are as follows:

Suresh Khanna - Parliamentary Affairs

Satish Mahana - Industries

Swami Prasad Maurya - Labour and Employment

Rita Bahuguna Joshi - Women and Child Development, Tourism

Shrikant Sharma - Energy

Sidharth Nath Singh - Health

Suresh Rana - Sugarcane