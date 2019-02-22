Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:07 PM IST

Subramanian Swamy files 2 applications in AirAsia case

Delhi High Court has asked respondents to file their response to the application and the matter has been fixed for March 29.

Swamy had moved his application in a pending petition of the Federation of Indian Airlines challenging the flying license granted to AirAsia.
 Swamy had moved his application in a pending petition of the Federation of Indian Airlines challenging the flying license granted to AirAsia. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday filed two applications for AirAsia case in Delhi High Court, one to seek a status report from CBI and ED and second to stay the international operations of AirAsia.

Delhi High Court has asked respondents to file their response to the application and the matter has been fixed for March 29.

In October last year, Swamy had moved Delhi's Patiala House court for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report in the AirAsia matter.

There are allegations against AirAsia India for lobbying while trying to get an international flying license by manipulating policies and violating of foreign investment rules.

Swamy had moved his application in a pending petition of the Federation of Indian Airlines challenging the flying license granted to AirAsia.

"This matter was started in 2012 when the UPA government decided that they will let foreign airlines invest in existing Indian airlines. Ratan Tata who does not have an airline misused this provision to donate money as foreign direct investment to AirAsia and got AirAsia to start a joint venture with TATA in India. Then he called an airline from Singapore also. This is against government policy," Swamy told ANI.

