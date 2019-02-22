Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

Rahul slams Modi for continuing shoot, calls him ‘Prime Time Minister’

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 2:10 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi continued shooting for a film till even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

 On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for 'self-propagation', and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the afternoon that day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the “prime time minister” continued shooting for a film till even three hours after news of the Pulwama terror strike came in.

There was an ocean of pain in the country’s hearts and in the homes of martyrs and he was smiling and doing a photoshoot in the waters, Gandhi said on Twitter with the hashtag ‘PhotoShootSarkar’.

“Even after three hours of the news of the 40 jawans being martyred in the Pulwama terror strike, the prime time minister continued with a film shooting,” the Congress president tweeted in Hindi.

On Thursday, the Congress cited media reports to allege that Modi continued shooting for a film in the Corbett National Park on February 14 for “self-propagation”, and stayed put till the evening despite the attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the afternoon that day.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, also claimed the prime minister continued to “have tea and samosas at seven o’clock in a PWD guest house when every single Indian household didn’t eat food (that day)”.

