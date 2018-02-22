The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi: Modi is ‘an instrument of corruption’

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 2:04 am IST

The ruling Congress Party has strongly objected to the BJP advertisement against Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves during the Jan Sampark rally ahead of the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections in Shillong on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves during the Jan Sampark rally ahead of the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections in Shillong on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on his second visit to poll-bound Meghalaya, launched a frontal attack on the BJP-led Centre and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “an instrument of corruption”. Mr Gandhi, now on a two-day campaign visit to the northeastern state, made the remarks after a roadshow in Shillong.

Referring to the Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank scam involving billionaire diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Mr Gandhi told reporters: “Narendra Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption.”

Later, addressing a public rally in Shillong, the Congress president said: “Just because the BJP can buy a few MLAs, including Congress MLAs, you cannot buy the Church. You cannot take away our music just because you like Mohan Bhagwat or Modi’s songs.”

Mr Gandhi, in another public rally, attacked Mr Modi over his silence on the PNB fraud and the Rafale deal, saying sarcastically that he looked forward to his “sermon” on these issues in his “Mann ki Baat” programme. Mr Gandhi also labelled the Prime Minister’s programme aired on All India Radio as a “monologue”, and said the country wanted to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale “scam”.

While campaigning for his party in Meghalaya, Mr Gandhi also tweeted: “Modiji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about? — 1. Nirav Modi’s 22,000 Crore Loot and Scoot... 2. The 58,000 Crore RAFALE scam... I look forward to your sermon.”

Mr Gandhi also called for a “BJP-mukt” Meghalaya. Attacking the saffron party in his rallies, Mr Gandhi said: “This election is very crucial not just for the people of Meghalaya but the nation as a whole, because the entire country is watching where Meghalaya will go. A BJP victory will encourage the RSS and the BJP to further fragment society. It is time to seriously ponder. The decision of Meghalaya will have an impact all over India.”

Accusing the BJP of dividing society, communities and religion to further its agenda dictated from the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Mr Gandhi said: “Narendra Modi (PM) speaks about vikas (development), but where is it? Look at all the states ruled by the BJP, there is no vikas, no proper education and no healthcare. They are only instigating one community and religion against each other.”

The Congress president went on: “In Meghalaya, MLAs are being lured with money by the BJP. From where are they getting such money to spend? It belongs to the common man, which has been stolen by people like Nirav Modi. The Prime Minister had told the nation he would be a watchman for the people of the country, and yet he couldn’t prevent the theft of their hard earned money.”

He accused the Modi government of making Aadhaar mandatory for bank accounts and registration of mobile SIM cards in order to intensify surveillance on the citizens of the country.

“Modi started Swachchh Bharat but failed to clean India. He came up with the ‘Make in India’ project but manufacturing continues to take place in countries like China, Malaysia, Vietnam and other nations. Where is the success story?” said the Congress president, who also reminded people of the hardship they faced during the demonetisation of currency.

The Congress president also described the National People’s Party (NPP) led by Conrad Sangma as the “B” team of the BJP. “The BJP is using the NPP to enter Meghalaya just like they did in Manipur. The BJP agenda is to destroy the culture of Meghalaya and impose their own from Nagpur. But the people of the state are intelligent and will not allow them. We will stand with you. Do not be afraid to tell them in the face about their hidden agenda,” said Mr Gandhi, lauding the Church in Meghalaya for turning down the Centre’s financial package to them in the name of tourism.

The Congress president, who addressed a public meeting at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills on Wednesday, also took part in a roadshow in Shillong to woo the electorates. A large number of youths joined Mr Gandhi during his roadshow.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress Party has strongly objected to the BJP advertisement against Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma. It sought action against the BJP for publishing a defamatory advertisement.

The BJP had published an advertisement in local dailies showing Mukul Sangma’s photographs with a caption that read “15 years of Congress rule: Mass exodus of youth from the state for lack of job opportunities.  BJP promises: Provide one job opportunity for every youth”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, pnb scam

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

2

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

3

Study finds drinking coffee is liked to longer life

4

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

5

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham