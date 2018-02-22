The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, Politics

Canada won’t back separatists, Justin Trudeau reassures Punjab CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 2:00 am IST

Citing the Quebec separatist movement, Trudeau said he had dealt with such threats all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Canadian PM Justin Trudeau meets Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh/Amritsar: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a “categorical assurance” to Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh at their Amritsar meeting on Wednesday that his country did not support any separatist movement in India or elsewhere. This assurance came as Mr Singh sought Mr Trudeau’s cooperation in cracking down on separatism and hate crime by fringe groups that constitute a miniscule percentage of Canada’s population.

Citing the Quebec separatist movement, Mr Trudeau said he had dealt with such threats all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence.

At their 40-minute meeting, Mr Singh handed over to Mr Trudeau a list of nine Category “A” Canada-based operatives allegedly involved in hate crimes in Punjab by financing and supplying weapons for terrorist activities, and also engaged in trying to radicalise the youth and children. Mr Singh urged Mr Trudeau to initiate stern action against such elements. The “Khalistan” issue featured prominently in the talks between the two leaders held at a hotel in Amritsar soon after Mr Trudeau paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and visited the Partition Museum.

“Really happy to receive categorical assurance from Canadian PM  @JustinTrudeau that his country does not support any separatist movement. His words are a big relief to all of us here in India and we look forward to his government’s support in tackling fringe separatist elements,” Mr Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Significantly, Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan and Punjab local government minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present. Capt. Amarinder Singh also shook hands with Mr Sajjan during the talks. Last year, Mr Singh had refused to meet the Canadian defence minister when he visited Punjab, accusing him of being a “Khalistani sympathiser”.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the chief minister raised the issue of Indo-Canadians believed to be involved in targeted killings in Punjab, urging the Canadian PM to initiate stern action against them. Mr Trudeau assured the chief minister that he would address all the concerns raised, saying he looked forward to closer ties with India, particularly Punjab, which he was happy to see progressing well, the CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral told reporters.

Responding to the concerns raised in some quarters on reports of human rights violations, the CM said any aberrations were always dealt with strictly, with even policemen being sent to jail by the courts in such cases. He reiterated his government’s firm resolve to protect the human rights of all, Mr Thukral added.

The CM also pointed out to the scope of scaling up trade and commerce, urging Mr Trudeau to push Canadian investments in Punjab. The two agreed to collaborate through joint projects. Mr Singh identified higher education, scientific research, technology, innovation and skill development as some of these areas. With a large Punjabi diaspora settled in Canada, and some even finding place in Mr Trudeau’s Cabinet, relations between India and Canada continue to get stronger, he added. Mr Singh said 64,000 Canadian and 74,000 Indian soldiers who fought in the First World War lay buried together in 134 cemeteries, creating an unbreakable tie between the two countries.

The chief minister presented to the Canadian PM his own book Honour and Fidelity — World War I and Khushwant Singh’s History of the Sikhs. He also presented a Phulkari dupatta and a shawl to Mr Trudeau’s wife Sophie and several gifts to the couple’s three children.

Tags: justin trudeau, amarinder singh, partition museum, first world war

MOST POPULAR

1

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

2

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

3

Study finds drinking coffee is liked to longer life

4

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

5

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham