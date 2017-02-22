The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017

India, Politics

With Congress by our side, bicycle will charge ahead with full speed: Akhilesh

ANI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 3:47 pm IST

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that people could not understand 'Mann Ki Baat' of the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign. (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign. (Photo: File)

Bahraich: Expressing complete confidence in the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the party with 'pedal ahead' with full speed now that it had the support of the grand old party.

"When Samajwadi Party shows enthusiasm, it can ride the bicycle with only one hand. With Congress' support we will increase the speed even further," Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

"We did not say 'acche din ayenge', we perform our duty and it is reflected in our work," Akhilesh said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that people could not understand 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"'Mann ki Baat' is telecasted on radio as well as on TV but nobody could understand their "Mann ki Baat". The BJP should show the reports what all they have done for the people," he added.

He asserted that the BJP haven't worked for any sections of the society instead they are making fools out of people.

"They (BJP) said that every poor family will be credited with Rs. 15 lakh in their accounts, but tell me did you get any money?" he questioned while addressing the people.

Condemning the demonetisation move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that honest people stood in queues for long hours and lost their lives. "Nobody helped them but SP took a step forward and helped them," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, he said that the party blames the Samajwadi Party for discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.

53 constituencies, spread over 12 districts, including the Bundelkhand region, will go to polls in this phase on the February 23. The districts include Raebareilly, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

A total of 630 candidates, including 50 women, are in the fray.

The third phase of polling recorded 61.16 per cent turnout and as the lengthy and staggered assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh crossed the halfway mark; the main parties are upbeat about forming the next government.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, congress, assembly election
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich

