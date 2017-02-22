Shurhozelie Liezietsu sworn in as Nagaland CM

Liezitsu will succeed TR Zeliang, who resigned as Nagaland CM after widespread protests over reservation to women in local body elections.

Kohima: Naga People's Front (NPF) president Shurhozelie Liezietsu on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland.

Liezietsu along with 11 ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Governor PB Acharya at the Raj Bhavan here.

Liezitsu will succeed TR Zeliang, who resigned as Chief Minister of Nagaland after widespread protests over reservation to women in local body elections.

Liezitsu was invited by the Governor to form a new government on Monday after he emerged as the unanimous choice for the post and formally staked his claim.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) has called off its statewide bandh following the resignation of Zeliang as the Chief Minister.