The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 10:31 AM IST

India, Politics

PMO, Jaitley very unhappy with Railway Ministry performance, demand focus

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 9:54 am IST

In this year’s Rail Budget, the railways had received an impressive Rs 1,31,000 crore from the Finance Ministry.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has voiced extreme displeasure over the functioning of Railways, in a letter to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s office.

According to a report in DNA, the letter written on January 31, expresses dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Railways, especially in the light of train derailments in 2016 which killed around 225 people.

But the letter does not focus exclusively on the accidents. It blames the Railway Ministry for not achieving several targets set over the past two years. Key among them was a promise to achieve “modernisation of facilities in railways” which, as the letter suggests, has not happened so far.

“You are aware of the focus of the government towards development and modernisation of facilities in railways," the letter says.

“While reviewing the progress up to 2016, against the target of 1500 km of doubling, only 531 km has been achieved. In electrification, against the target of 2000 RKM, only 1,210 km has been achieved by railways,” the letter, addressed to Railway Board chairman AK Mittal, says.

The PMO warns Mittal in the letter that the Railways ‘needs to justify higher budget allocation’ in the next Budget (for 2018). In this year’s Rail Budget, the railways had received an impressive Rs 1,31,000 crore from the Finance Ministry. This was much more than what other transport ministries such as road and civil aviation had received.

2016 was the worst year for Railways in India in terms of accidents. Most of the accidents took place due to rail fracture on heavily congested routes. Rail fracture happens due to poor maintenance of tracks. Laying another set of tracks on the route, or doubling, is one way of easing congestion.

In the letter, the PMO accuses the Railways of not utilizing its expenditure well in this regard. It also deplores the ‘crowding of expenditure’ which it says “slows down the pace of implementation in the first quarter of the next annual budget”.

While the PMO sees a lack of urgency by the Railway Ministry to perform, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too is not happy, said the report. Jaitley has been asking the ministry to focus on its core work — that of running trains safely and modernising facilities in the railways, said the report.

Tags: prime minister's office, narendra modi, suresh prabhu, railway ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

11.5 kg tumour removed from man's abdomen, says hospital

2

Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in NYC

3

Nuclear power could soon be harnessed from oceans

4

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

5

MWC 2017: Here is what's awaiting you

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham