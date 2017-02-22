The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017

India, Politics

After Modi's SCAM jibe at Oppn, Amit Shah asks UP voters to rout 'KASAB' from state

ANI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 6:41 pm IST
Questioning the legacy of Congress, Shah asked about the Gandhi family's contribution to UP in alst 60 years.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Chauri Chaura: Ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday devised 'KASAB' as an acronym for describing Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"In the last fifteen years, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments have ruined Uttar Pradesh. The two were enough for destruction, however, a third one has also arrived. The population of UP must get rid of this KASAB, and by this I mean - 'Ka' for Congress, 'S' for SP and 'B' for...," Shah said.

While he didn't clearly mention the BSP, there was no denial from his side when the audience shouted 'BSP'.

Questioning the legacy of Congress, the oldest political party in the country, Shah asked about the work done by the Gandhi family which ruled over the country for sixty years.

"Rahul Gandhi asks what Prime Minister Modi has done in two-and-a-half years, Rahul's great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru ruled over the country, his grandmother Indira Gandhi ruled over the country, his father Rajiv Gandhi ruled over the country and his mother ruled over the country along-with Manmohan Singh, what has the family that has ruled the nation for sixty years done," he asked.

Commenting on UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's 'work speaks for itself' remark, BJP President asserted that UP has topped the crime charts of the country under its current Samajwadi Party-led government.

"Akhilesh Yadav says work speaks for itself. I will tell you what work has happened, UP has topped the charts for murder and everyday twenty three women are assaulted in UP. The state now stands at the top for matters concerning robbery, abduction and other crimes," said Shah.

"The Prime Minister has made ninety three schemes for the upliftment of the underprivileged, but these schemes will never benefit the people of UP because of the presence of SP government," he added.

The fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday in 53 assembly constituencies spread over 12 districts, including the backward Bundelkhand region and the Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough of Raebareli.

Other districts going to polls in this phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

