Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 | Last Update : 10:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Resolution against CAA in WB soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 22, 2020, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2020, 6:47 am IST

State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
 Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress will bring the resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assem-bly on January 27. State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement on Tuesday.

He also reached out to the Congress and Left parties to lend their support to the Trinamul’s resolution which chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared a day before.

Mr Chatterjee said, “On Monday we submitted the resolution opposing the CAA under rule 169 to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. A session will be called at 2 pm on January 27. The resolution will be tabled by the government then. I call upon all other parties to agree to it with us so that it would be adopted and passed unanimously.”

He added, “I called up Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan informing him about the resolution. Our aim is to protect dem-ocracy and not to do any politics over it.” Mr Chatterjee urged Mr Man-nan, also the leader of the Congress Legislature Pa-rty, during their conversation to ensure all the opposition MLAs’ support to the government’s resolution in House.

The Trinamul secretary general noted, “I have seen many people making comments about our mo-vement. But we do not need lessons from others.” Asked if the state government would move the Supreme Court like Kerala against the CAA, he said, “Our party and government will fight it out on the streets before making any such move.”  

The Congress and the Left parties jointly demanded on January 9 for an anti-CAA resolution to be passed in the House ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day official visit to the state.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Keep protesting, CAA to stay: Amit Shah

Sources said that now a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued and the bids submitted will be evaluated. (Representational Image)

Adani out of race from mega submarine project

Out of the 25.25 kgs, around 20 kgs alone were in Juber’s possession while the rest was with Faiyazuddin.

Heroin worth Rs 100cr seized by police in north Kolkata

The gang was making roughly Rs 15 crores a month on ticket bookings using illegal softwares.

Rail ticket racket busted, terror links being probed

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

2

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

3

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

4

Apple iPhone shock price upgrade revealed

5

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham