Row erupts over Shah copter landing

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
BJP says Bengal govt not allowing landing of Shah copter, Mamata denies charge.

BJP president Amit Shah
Kolkata: A day before BJP president Amit Shah starts his three-day tour in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that her government allowed him to address three rallies because of her “faith in democracy.” Ruling out any “compromise with Z-plus security issues she however made it clear on Monday that her government would provide “full-proof” security cover to Mr Shah.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also rubbished the state BJP’s complaint that the Malda district administration earlier denied them permission for the landing of Mr Shah’s chopper at the Malda Airport on Tuesday morning. Her rebuttal came after the state BJP announced of arranging a helipad at a hotel in Malda instead of the Malda Airport. After landing, Mr Shah is scheduled to address a BJP rally in Malda at 11 am.

 

On January 23 he will address two rallies: at Jhargram and Suri in Birbhum. But Mr Shah’s scheduled rally at Joynagar and Krishnanagar on the next day has been uncertain. Ms Banerjee said, “There are some security problems. Look, we can not discuss the issues in public about those who get Z-plus security cover. Z-plus is a security problem. We will give full-proof protection.” She elaborated, “Perhaps the police advised them to build a helipad for landing somewhere else. The police advises this even to me many times.I also change my helipad for landing as per police request. It is about law and order. The police is the final authority. They have granted all the permissions for the meeting because we believe in democracy. They asked to do the meetings in different places.”

Ms Banerjee affirmed, “We have given all the permissions. The police gave permission. For helipad and landing the police gave all the permission.” Accusing the saffron party of spreading falsehood, she claimed, “It is wrong that they are distorting facts and misinforming the people. It is absolutely not true. We are not BJP.”

She was speaking to the media at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before leaving for a five-day visit to North Bengal. The Trinamul chief’s statement came after the state BJP announced that the helipad for the landing of Mr Shah’s chopper has been arranged at a hotel.

