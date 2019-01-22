Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, Politics

‘EVM hacking next big lie after Rafale’: Jaitley hits back at Congress

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 12:05 pm IST

Apart from the Congress, a number of opposition parties have, voiced their concerns over the efficacy of EVMs, including Mamata Banerjee.

‘Does the Congress feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage?’ Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI | File)
 ‘Does the Congress feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage?’ Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. (Photo: ANI | File)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday lashed out at the Congress for casting doubt over the efficacy of EMVs, asking whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its huge team were in collusion with the BJP for the elections held during the UPA government.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Finance Minister said, “After Rafale, the non-existent loan waiver to 15 industrialists – the next big lie–EVM hacking. Was the Election Commission & millions of Staffers involved in manufacturing, programming of EVMs & conduct of elections during the UPA Government in collusion with the BJP–absolutely rubbish.”

 

“Does the Congress feel that the people are so gullible that they will swallow any garbage? Insanity in the Congress party is increasingly becoming contagious,” the Finance Minister added.

Apart from the Congress, a number of opposition parties have, in recent days, voiced their concerns over the efficacy of EVMs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that a four-member committee had been formed to decide the future course of action the opposition parties should adopt on EVMs in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Satish Mishra, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, are the members of this committee.

Earlier on Monday, the ECI clarified that the EVMs can’t be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following “rigorous standard operating procedures.”

The ECI’s statement came after it was claimed at an event in London, which was reportedly attended by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, that EVMs could be tampered with. The apex poll body also confirmed that they were examining the legal action that can be taken in the matter against the organisers of EVM Hackathon.

Tags: election commission, evm tampering, congress, bjp, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

2

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

3

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

4

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

5

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham