Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

India, Politics

Citizenship bill: Mizoram body calls for Republic Day boycott

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2019, 11:29 am IST

According to press statement, all govt employees, students and general public would stay away from functions organised on Republic Day.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in LS on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after 6 years of residence instead of 12 without any document. (Representational Image | File)
 The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in LS on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after 6 years of residence instead of 12 without any document. (Representational Image | File)

Aizawl: Mizoram's NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of civil societies and students' bodies, have decided to boycott the Republic Day celebrations in the state in protest against the citizenship bill, the committee's chairman Vanlalruata said.

In a press statement issued after a meeting of the NGO Coordination Committee in Aizawl, it said that the Lok Sabha has passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 despite widespread protests. "The bill necessitates stronger protests," it said.

 

All government employees, students and general public would stay away from functions organised on Republic Day on January 26, it said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

The bill is pending clearance from the Rajya Sabha.

The NGO Coordination Committee also lent support to the proposed protest rally to be held across the state tomorrow by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), an apex Mizo body, in protest against the legislation.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) bill, protests, republic day
Location: India, Mizoram, Aizawl

MOST POPULAR

1

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

2

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

3

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

4

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

5

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham