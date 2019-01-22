BSP leader offers Rs 50 lakh for beheading of BJP MLA for remarks against Mayawati

Sadhna Singh called Mayawati ‘blot on womankind’ and ‘worse than a eunuch,’ referring to 1995 incident when SP workers assaulted Mayawati.

‘BJP MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest,’ said former BSP MLA Vijay Yadav. (Photo: ANI | File)

Moradabad: Former BSP MLA from Thakurdwara, Vijay Yadav on Monday announced that he would give Rs 50 lakh to the person who beheads Sadhana Singh, the BJP MLA in the thick of a controversy for calling Mayawati ‘worse than a eunuch’.

Sadhana Singh last week called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a eunuch,” while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by the Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995.

“BJP MLA Sadhna Singh should seek apology from Behenji (Mayawati) and women of the country, else we will protest. After collecting money from my supporters, I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhana Singh’s head to me,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women issued a notice to Sadhana Singh and sought an explanation from her for making “extremely offensive and unethical” remarks against BSP chief Mayawati.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president and UP chief minister, said the language being used by the ruling party leaders is the result of their frustration.

Faced with criticisms from all quarters, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai issued an apology on Sunday, asserting that she did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments.