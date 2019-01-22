Anti-Modi Opposition alliance spells ‘chaos’: Arun Jaitley

Recalling the 1971 general election, Jaitley said the then Opposition had formed a “grand alliance” against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching and the BJP’s poll strategy focusing on the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s “achievements”, senior BJP leader and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said Monday that the Opposition parties were coming together only to oppose Mr Modi and “spread negativity”, which an aspirational nation would never opt for as it never commits “collective suicide”.

In an article “Agenda for 2019: Modi vs Chaos” on his Facebook page, Mr Jaitley wrote that the Opposition had only two strategies — “a negative anti-Modi agenda” and to take the best advantage of the electoral arithmetic by joining forces. Referring to the recent Opposition rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, Mr Jaitley said “negativism was the flavour”, adding that a

“It is only the fear of his popularity and comeback that is bringing them (the Opposition parties) together. The Prime Minister remains by far the most popular, decisive and dynamic leader of the present set of politicians. His integrity, emphasis on ethics, decisiveness, growth-oriented politics has made aspirational India accept him. The Opposition is making the PM’s continuation in office a key political issue. We in the BJP welcome this,” the senior leader wrote, adding that if negativism is the political theme in an aspirational nation, it would not work. “If arithmetic is the only hope, the Modi chemistry can prevail over it,” said the senior leader, who is now in the United States for a medical checkup.

Recalling the 1971 general election, Mr Jaitley said the then Opposition had formed a “grand alliance” against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He said Opposition politics had thrown up four leaders desiring to be Prime Minister who wished to challenge Mr Modi, and said only the fear of Mr Modi’s popularity and “certain comeback” had brought the Opposition parties together. He said the anti-Modi rally organised in Kolkata had significantly become “a non-Rahul Gandhi rally” due to his conspicuous absence. “All four ambitious politicians pursue fanciful strategies to replace Mr Modi; however the Congress can at best dream only to be a pillion rider,” he noted.

“Negativism was writ large in their approach. The strategy of each of the four contenders (Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and KCR) is clear... The individual strategy of each one of the above appears to be the same. Replace Mr Modi and get on to the driver’s seat,” he added.