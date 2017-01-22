The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress finalises deal with Akhilesh's SP, to contest in 105 seats in UP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 12:17 pm IST

After initial talks failed to solve the deadlock, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had stepped in late on Saturday.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photos: PTI)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photos: PTI)

Lucknow: The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday resolved differences over seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, with the Congress getting 105 seats to contest.

According to reports, Congress leaders said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has offered the party 105 seats, an offer which has been accepted. On Saturday, the Congress had asked for 110 seats and had rejected an offer of 99.

After initial talks failed to solve the deadlock, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had stepped in late on Saturday.

On Sunday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel denied reports that junior leaders of the Congress had been involved in the negotiations. “Discussions took place at the highest level, between Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi and others,” he asserted.

The fate of the SP-Congress alliance hung in the balance on Friday after Akhilesh Yadav announced candidates for 191 seats, of which 7 seats were already held by Congress MLAs. This ruffled feathers in the grand old party and put the possibility of an alliance in doubt.

SP leaders had at the time said that no more than 80 to 85 seats would be allotted to the Congress.

Meanwhile, the SP is set to release its election manifesto on Sunday.

403 Assembly seats in UP go to the polls starting February 11. The ruling SP, which recently emerged from a feud between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam, has claimed that an alliance with the Congress would help the coalition win over 300 seats.

Tags: samajwadi party (sp), congress, akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s largest warship INS Vikramaditya gets its first ATM

2

Gujarat: Over 3.5 lakh people sing national anthem, set new world record

3

Three emoji characters sent by text can freeze, crash iPhones

4

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

5

Woman with brain tumour gets 2020 as operation date

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham