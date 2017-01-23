The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

India, Politics

UP polls: BJP fields Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj from Noida

ANI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 8:42 pm IST

The BJP released its first list of 149 candidates on Monday which also included the Muzaffarnagar riots accused Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its second list of candidates for 155 seats for the high-voltage Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The notable candidates who have found place in the list include Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh from Noida.

The decision was taken at the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

Som is the sitting MLA from the Sardhana Assembly constituency and will contest from the same seat and Rana is the sitting MLA from Thana, Bhawana.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases beginning February 11 and results will be announced on March 11.

Tags: rajnath singh, pankaj singh, up polls, rita bahuguna joshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

